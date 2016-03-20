HCFR mourning loss of Medical Control Director

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of of Dr. DeHart, who was a long-term Medical Control Director for Horry County Emergency Medical Services prior to merging with the Horry County Fire Department.

According to the HCFR Facebook page, Dr. DeHart was educated at Northwestern University and was the founding President,CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carolina Health Specialists (Physicians group for Grand Strand Regional Medical Center) prior to his retirement.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.