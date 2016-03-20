Accident cleared after car hits guardrail on SC-31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An accident caused lane closures on SC-31 north, just two miles north of SC-22 Conway Bypass in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the accident at 3:20 p.m.

Two left lanes were closed after a single car hit a guard rail.

No injuries were reported, according to North Myrtle Beach Chief Webster.

