Accident cleared after car hits guardrail on SC-31

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An accident caused lane closures on SC-31 north, just two miles north of SC-22 Conway Bypass in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the accident at 3:20 p.m.

Two left lanes were closed after a single car hit a guard rail.

No injuries were reported, according to North Myrtle Beach Chief Webster.

