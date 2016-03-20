Two people displaced after Conway house fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire rescue crews responded to a house fire in Conway Sunday afternoon on Cottonwood Drive. Chief Justin Gibbins said crews were dispatched at 1:04 p.m.

Gibbins said two adults were displaced and home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation, according to Gibbins.

