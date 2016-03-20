Man assaults two MB officers, facing attempted murder charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to a hotel on South Ocean Blvd Saturday night in reference to a trespassing incident that led to an assault on two officers. The suspect is now facing attempted murder charges and being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Reports say the victim told police her spouse was causing a scene at their residence lobby. When police arrived, the suspect was sitting on a stair well and agreed to go to his room, he then said he would go on his own time and agreed to give the keys to the victim so she could get her belongings and leave.

Related reports say when the victim reached down to get her keys, the suspect grabbed her right arm and he was taken into custody based on prior domestic violence convictions.

When officers were placing the suspect under arrest he resisted officers and assaulted them, according to reports from Myrtle Beach Police.

Police records say Christopher Wayne Debus, 39, was charged for attempted murder, domestic violence, resisting arrest, and resist or assault law.

Debus is now being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center, his bond is set for $200,000.

WMBF reached out to Myrtle Beach Police on Saturday to receive more details on the assault and charges, we are working to learn more and will provide any updated information as it becomes available

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.