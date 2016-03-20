Man charged with DUI in wreck that killed Timmonsville woman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A 25-year-old has been charged with felony DUI in a wreck on Alligator Road in Florence that killed a 37-year-old Timmonsville woman Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Lisa Marie Sessions, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

James Martin Hudson was charged with felony driving under the influence, resulting in death, and was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

According to Major Raines with the Florence Police Department, Alligator Road was closed from Country Creek subdivision down to Irby Street following the two-car collision Sunday morning.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning at the Medical University of Charleston.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Dept. and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

