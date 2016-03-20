Fire destroys New Life Assembly Church of God in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Police are investigating a church fire that happened on Pine Street Sunday morning, according to Major Raines.

Florence Firefighters were called to the fully involved scene early Sunday morning. Four departments battled the fire for two and a half hours before it was under control.

Florence Police blocked off Pine Street to allow firefighters to operate safely and Florence County EMS was on the scene to monitor the health of firefighters.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The Florence Fire and Police investigation team is working to determine details on the cause.

