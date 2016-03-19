Suspects armed with bats attempt to rob Murrells Inlet Subway

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said two suspects, armed with bats, attempted to rob the Subway Restaurant located off Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening.

Authorities said two people came into the business around 6 p.m. wearing Halloween masks and black clothes. The suspects reportedly tried to steal money as employees ran out of the back of the restaurant and called 911.

The two suspects also got away, leaving the scene in a small, tan, 4-door sedan.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

