Murrells Inlet residents experiencing water outage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Murrells Inlet residents experiencing water outage

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Murrells Inlet residents are experiencing water outages or low water pressure Saturday.

According to Grand Strand Water and Sewer, crews are working on the outage and there is no estimated time when the water will be back.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly