Confidence in getting a natural car wash is decreasing with the chance of rain diminishing tonight

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A front that was supposed to bring rain to the area today didn't drop as far south as initially thought. Areas to our north, such as Wilmington and points surrounding, were the ones that lucked out. Though this did bring rain to the inland areas today, the rain showers did not make it to the coast. This is unfortunate due to the amount of pollen on everything and the hopes of rain meant that mother nature was going to provide a quick wash to everything.

There is a weak system tracking through the western portion of the state that will move through this evening and overnight and there is still hope that this will bring some rain showers to the Grand Strand. This will be few and far between so do not get your hopes up.

Behind that system is one more weak system that will trek through the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning bringing hopes of a quick shower or two to the entire area.

Although the threat has diminished is is not fully gone. You may still get a free car wash and we will still see colder air move in.

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2016.