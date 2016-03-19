Man tries to push woman off balcony, faces attempted murder charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly attempting to throw a woman off the balcony.

Officers responded to 29th Ave. North on March 17. The victims told officers the suspect punched the victim in the face and jaw while inside their apartment in the living room.

The other victim said she stepped in between them and was punched in the face at that time.

The suspect then walked away into the bedroom and the two victims walked out onto the outside balcony. While outside the suspect approached both victims on the balcony.

Reports say the suspect pushed one of the victims against the balcony railing, placed his hands under the arm pits and lifter her up, attempting to push her over the balcony.

The other victim stepped in and was able to knock the suspect against the chairs and the suspect went inside and locked the sliding balcony door preventing the victims from leaving.

EMS responded to the scene and treated and released the victim.

Ronald Jay Adkins was arrested on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and domestic violence.

