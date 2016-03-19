Crews respond to house fire in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in Socastee Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Brian Van Aernem confirmed a working fire. Officials said the fire happened at a mobile home on Patty Lane and the fire was under control in 15 minutes

The fire appeared to start in the attic and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

