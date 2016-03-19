28-year-old dies in Florence crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after a vehicle versus a tractor trailer Saturday morning.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of US-Hwy 76 and Lynches River Road.

The victim is identified as 28-year-old Jarrod Lamont Jackson of Timmonsville. 

This incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

