28-year-old dies in Florence crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after a vehicle versus a tractor trailer Saturday morning.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the crash happened around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of US-Hwy 76 and Lynches River Road.

The victim is identified as 28-year-old Jarrod Lamont Jackson of Timmonsville.

This incident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.