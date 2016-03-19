Grand Strand Miracle League celebrity challenge home opener returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand Miracle League is a big hit in Myrtle Beach. The spring opener and celebrity challenge was held Saturday at the Pepper Geddings Complex. WMBF News employees were there to put smiles on the kids faces.

The Grand Strand Miracle Leagues provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities an opportunity of a lifetime. The Miracle League became the second-all access baseball league in the nation.

View more photos from the event, courtesy of news anchor Michael Maely.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.