Runway re-opens after plane makes emergency landing at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A small plane touched down at Myrtle Beach International Airport after power was lost Saturday morning.

Public Information Office Lt. Christian Sliker said all power was lost on the plane and communication was unable to be made with the cockpit. Medics responded to the scene but we're told none of the three passengers sustained serious injuries.

Horry County Airport spokesman Kirk Lovell said the gear collapsed and the plane was sitting on the runway after the landing. The plane was later released and removed from the runway.

Lovell said the runway was closed and any planes that were scheduled to land during that time would need to circle in the air until the runway opened.

According to a representatives with Myrtle Beach International, the FAA had to first give the OK before the aircraft could be moved, which caused extra time on the delays. After several hours, the planes finally began to arrive. We spoke with several passengers who say everyone on board stayed calm despite the delay, and they're just happy to be back on the ground.

"I was just tired, I think people were fine. The stewardess was really nice she was kind of comedic about opening the front door and letting air in." said Ray Gamarsh, a passenger of a flight that was diverted to Columbia before returning to MYR.

Bridgette Gallione was also on that flight and was being picked up by her grandparents.

"I wasn't scared, it was just really really long. I knew I was going to get here, so I wasn't worried."

The runway was re-opened just after noon and we're told everything is back to normal.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.