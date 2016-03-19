Cheerleaders flood the Grand Strand as they compete for a national title

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Driving around there's no way you can miss the bus loads full of cheerleaders. It's the 26th year where teams around the world are in Myrtle Beach to compete for a title.

The thousands of cheerleaders and spectators from all of the United States and Cananda are in Myrtle Beach to compete for a national title.

And although they compete on a small stage, they're focusing on a big trophy.

What once started at Myrtle Beach High school ended up at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The director of the event said this years competition is the biggest yet.

“We have 395 teams and that’s about 7,500 hundred athletes but it’s from all over, its from schools, all-star programs college team, you name it they're all here,” said Scotti Marshburn, Nationals Director.

The competition started Friday and will continue through Sunday. The local event staff not only hopes this weekend's competition will bring a positive aspect on the Grand Strand, but for competitors and the families to return next year.

“You know we run a good competition a good fair competition and they just want to be here with us,” explained Marshburn.

The athletes range from ages 5 to 25 and will compete for their specific chance to compete in the next level of competition in Florida.

One of the cheerleaders said that the three hour trip to Myrtle Beach was well worth it.

“Coming off the bus and even now everyone is just so excited. It was great because this is the first time for some people to compete at the college level, and for us older people it was just great to see them have fun," said Cara Beth Harrison, NC State University Co- Captain.

And although this is her last year competing, she wants future cheerleaders who did not make the experience to not give up on their dreams.

“You just have to work hard and go after what you want and in the end you can do it,” explained Harris.

Now this weekend is not only a big opportunity for cheerleaders to showcase their talent, but also huge for local business. Cheerleaders and their families come here needing food, a place to stay, and attractions while they're not competing, which will ultimately generate tens of thousands of dollars in accommodations.

“The Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center hotel is our host hotel, and then the athletes are able to stay anywhere that they want too, but we fill up that hotel and then they're everywhere I’m sure,” said Marshburn.

After this weekend, the top finishers of the competition will compete in Florida at the Worlds Competition. To qualify for next year's competition, coaches are encouraged to visit the Cheer Limited website to sign their team up.