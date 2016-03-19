Update: Coroner identifies Hartsville woman killed in crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Update: Coroner identifies Hartsville woman killed in crash

By Lauren Weppler
Connect
By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Hartsville woman dies in crash Hartsville woman dies in crash

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Darlington County early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Ruby Road. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins, the driver of a 2001 Nissan Sport Utility ran off the road, and overturned the vehicle. 

Corporal Collins said the driver wasn't wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and the only car involved.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee identified the victim as 26-year-old Ashely Nicole O'Neal from Hartsville.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

