TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident slowing down traffic on U.S. 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An accident near the Coastal Grand Mall is slowing down traffic.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of the U.S. 17 Bypass, near Pine Island and Piedmont roads, shortly before 4 p.m.

Vehicles traveling northbound on U.S. 17 are slowly getting by on the left shoulder of the bypass.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.