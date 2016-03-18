Preparing your kids for a new baby in the family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bringing home a new brother or sister can be an exciting, and sometimes stressful, time for little ones who are used to having all of mom and dad’s attention.

Prepping children for this experience can help alleviate some of the uncertainty before the big day arrives. Grand Strand Medical Center offers a free class once a month, called Sibling Preparation, that is designed to get kids ready for their new brother or sister.

Registered nurse Kirstine Lewien teaches the 60-minute class. She was a guest on Fit Family Friday with Julie Martin.

“We like them to be 3 years old to begin with, or more, up to 12 years old," Lewien said. “We talk about why babies have certain special things, why they have a baby bed, baby food, baby clothes, how it’s important they eat what grownups give them and they don’t share food.”

The class also includes a tour of the OB unit and the chance to meet a real baby.

“They get to actually hear what a real baby sounds like.” Lewien said. “When you hear a real baby cry, it’s a different thing.”

The next class is Sunday, March 20 from 2 to 3 p.m.. Registration is required. Call (843) 692-4444 or click here for details.

