Vehicle crashes into building at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police have responded to the scene of a vehicle that went into a building off Farrow Parkway in The Market Common.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the vehicle ran into the Santee Cooper Credit Union, located at 1232 Farrow Parkway in The Market Common in front of the Piggly Wiggly. The call initially came in as an accident with injuries, although no one is hurt, he added.

The call came in at 3:02 p.m., on Friday. Crosby said the building inspector is headed to the scene and it is believed there is no structural damage.

