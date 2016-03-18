Saturday showers followed by a big cooldown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Rain will overspread the area at times on Saturday followed by a shot of much cooler weather by Sunday.



A storm system developing across the Gulf Coast states will cause clouds to thicken up across the region tonight as temperatures d rop into the lower and middle 50s.



Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and a few light showers and sprinkles around, but rain chances will gradually increase through the day. Periods of rain will be likely by Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the lower and middle

60s on Saturday.



Rainfall will be most widespread on Saturday night as the storm system rides up the Carolina coast. A few periods of heavier rain will be likely as well.



By Sunday, the storm system will start to pull away, so after some morning showers, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies through the day. However, northerly winds on the backside of the storm system will deliver much cooler temperatures into the region.

Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the lower and middle 50s.



The core of the colder weather arrives Monday and Monday night. By Monday night, temperatures will d rop into the lower and middle 30s across the Pee Dee with areas of frost likely. Temperatures near the beach will d rop into the upper 30s, but no frost is

expected.





