Man enters guilty plea in deadly 2013 hit-and-run in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect charged in connection with a deadly 2013 hit-and-run crash entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, according to information from the Horry County Public Index.

Slade Fowler, 23, entered the plea on the charges of hit and run involving death and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, which was suspended to three years in jail followed by five years’ probation, according to the public index.

Fowler entered his plea in reference to hitting and killing Tyshawn Johnson in August 2013. The victim was riding a moped on U.S. 501.

It was 19 months after the crash that Fowler was arrested.

During his bond hearing, Fowler spoke about the accident itself.

"It was a big accident and I was scared," Fowler said at the time. "I've never been in trouble for anything before in my life except this whole thing here."

