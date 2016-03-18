Police search for man who robbed Little River smoke shop at gunpoint

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are searching for a man who robbed the Purple Haze Smoke Shop in Little River at gunpoint earlier this month.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, the robber made off with the contents of the store’s register, according to a news release from Horry County Police. No one was injured in the incident.

The robber is described by police as a white male, about 6 feet tall, 250 pounds in weight, wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call the HCPD Tip Line at 843-915-8477 (TIPS). Information may be left anonymously.

