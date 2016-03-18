CCU, Horry Co. students to identify, sample species at Playcard center in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Students from Coastal Carolina University and Horry County Schools will spend 24 hours identifying and collecting samples of all types of living organisms present at the Playcard Environmental Center in Loris.

The BioBlitz 2016 will bring teams of scientists, students, teachers, families and communities members together to find and identify species of birds, insects, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, fungi, plants and other living organisms, according to a news release about the event.

The CCU Biology Department has partnered with students and teachers from Horry County Schools to conduct a 24-hour biological sampling of all life forms at the Playcard Environmental Center in Loris; many of these samples will be available for public viewing.

Organizers are also looking for teams of teachers and students, families and community members to help in finding and identifying species. The public is welcome to join in the fun on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register by calling Ben or Shana at Playcard at 843-756-1277, or e-mail them at babercrombie@horrycountyschoools.net or sbury@horrycountyschools.net.

