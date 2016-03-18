Pollen turns ocean waves yellow at Cherry Grove beach

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Not even the ocean is safe from this pollen!

Viewer Jamie Lee sent us pictures and video of yellow-tinted waves at Cherry Grove, showing that the excessive pollen is collecting everywhere, even our beaches and seas.

The sunny and unseasonably warm weather has brought the yellow menace to our area this week, bringing with it sniffling, sneezing, and other allergic reactions. A local doctor says the pollen can trigger even more severe ailments, like sinus infections and respiratory issues.

The "yellow menace" struck our area earlier this week in force, as you can see by the time-lapse video captured by Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst from our station's tower camera:

The WMBF First Alert Team says some short-lived relief will come this weekend in the form of Saturday showers, which should help wash away the pollen. But by Monday, the pollen count will jump back up, Meteorologist Marla Branson says.

