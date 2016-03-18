FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moves in for the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Andrew Stein, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A stray sprinkle or two possible through the morning. Cloud cover remains thick at times today helping to keep our temperatures down in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Clouds cover really thickens up overnight. 

We've been watching an evolving storm system that is now looking to dump a good amount of rain on the area. Anywhere from a half of an inch to just over an inch of rain could fall. Although a lot of us have been liking the sunshine - this rain is really going to help clean off some pollen. Rain showers continue overnight into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s. 

Sunday brings a slight improvement. Still dealing with rain showers through the day and night with much cooler air filtering in. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. Once Monday rolls around we clear skies out completely and see our temperatures begin to rebound.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein 

