SCHP: Longs man gets hit and killed on Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was hit and killed after getting struck by a car on Highway 9 just before midnight.



Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, identifies the man killed as 52 year old Andrew Campbell.



According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins, Campbell was in the roadway of Charter Drive when a 2015 KIA traveling north on Highway 9 struck and killed him.



No charges will be filed against the driver, according to Collins, because Campbell was illegally in the roadway at the time of the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.



