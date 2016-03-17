McLeod unveils new ER facility in Horry County, promises more to come

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - McLeod Seacoast unveiled it's new Emergency Center today, and given the fact that they handled 27,000 patients last year, reps say the new space will be put to good use.

The North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, inviting the public to view the new 28-room ER for the first time. Administrator Dick Tinsley says the opening couldn't come at a better time, with the tourist season getting underway.

"North Myrtle Beach is a city of 16, 17 thousand people, but on any weekend in the summer time, we might have 250,000 right here." says Tinsley.

This new facility will consist of several new services, with trauma, orthopedic, and OBGYN rooms, which will lower waiting times for those in need of immediate care, but Tinsley says that's not all: "This is the first completed part of our expansion."

McLeod Seacoast will also bring more renovations in the near future, including additional operating rooms, and patient towers. But its not just about a bigger hospital. With the changes in Health Care reform, Tinsley says more and more people will be receiving care from outside of a hospital, which is why it's important to provide more out-patient facilities.

"Unfortunately in Horry County, we need more primary care physicians, many people seek their primary care coverage at an emergency department, which is inappropriate, it's the most expensive place you can go." said Tinsley.

Ground was broken in November for another out-patient medical center in Carolina Forest, which Tinsley says will be vital for bringing more primary care doctors to Horry County.

