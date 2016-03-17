Missing woman found in good health, Myrtle Beach Police say - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing woman found in good health, Myrtle Beach Police say

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Sunday Mae Oren. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Sunday Mae Oren. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police say Sunday Mae Oren, a woman who had been missing for three days as of Thursday, has been located and is in good health.

