Bond denied for 7 charged in '24/7 Boyz' drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An additional person has been charged in connection with the drug trafficking organization known as the "24/7 Boyz," bringing the total number arrested up to seven. A bond hearing was held Saturday morning at the J Reuben Long Detention Center and bond was denied for all seven involved.

A multi-agency operation conducted Thursday after an extensive investigation into “24/7 Boyz.” In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized heroin, cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine, multiple firearms and cash, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers began the investigation in September of 2015, and revealed the organization has “plagued the Grand Strand area with drug activity,” the release states. Information collected allowed officers to obtain seven search warrants and numerous arrest warrants.

According to police, search warrants were executed at the following locations on Thursday:

3941 Halyard Way Unit C7, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

104 Olde Towne Way Unit 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

929 Marshfield Circle Unit 307, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

6800 N. Ocean Blvd Room 606, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

338 Jesse Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 (A storage facility)

"The search warrants yielded approximately 90 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 201 grams of marijuana, 10 scheduled 2 pills, approximately 60 grams of cocaine, approximately 998 grams of heroin, 8 guns and $76,000 in cash," police stated in a news release.

According to the release, as a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested: Ivan Chatman, Joseph White, Calvin Williams Jr, Devince Boyle, Kristine Milby, Lamount Thompson and Eleanor Carter. More arrests are possible.

The charges each of the suspects are facing, according to the MBPD, are listed below:

Devince Kathryn Boyle, 19, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with criminal conspiracy and distribution of a scheduled drug.

Eleanor Carter, 26, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking in heroin greater than 28 grams; trafficking in cocaine 28 to 100 grams, first offense; trafficking in cocaine 28 to 100 grams, first offense; trafficking in crack 10 to 28 grams, first offense; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; and criminal conspiracy.

Ivan Kedric Chatman, 24, of Buffalo, N.Y., is charged with criminal conspiracy; possession of a stolen pistol; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, second offense; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, second offense; distribution of heroin, second offense; distribution of a scheduled drug, second offense; and distribution of heroin, second offense.

Kristine Joan Milby, 27, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Lamont M. Thompson, 20, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Joseph Luis White, 31, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with criminal conspiracy; distribution of a scheduled drug, third offense; distribution of heroin, third offense; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; trafficking cocaine 28 to 100 grams, third offense; possession with intent to distribute crack; third offense; trafficking crack 28 to 100 grams, third offense; and trafficking heroin greater than 28 grams.

Calvin Lester Williams, 24, of Buffalo, N.Y., is charged with criminal conspiracy; distribution of heroin, second offense; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The agencies involved in the operation are: the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said 24/7 Boyz gets its name from working at all hours of the day and night. He said the organization was involved in a bust about five years ago, but people usually end up filling in the roles of those arrested, which is a concern once again.

He said heroin use has become especially prevalent in Horry County within the past year. He said heroin not only leads to overdoses, but also to property crimes.

“You see people’s cars getting broken into, their houses getting broken into, that’s all heroin," Richardson said. "That’s all opiates because they’ve got to feed that habit.”

Richardson said drug supply will likely go down after this recent bust.

“If the supply has been cut substantially then demand will be greater," he said. "You may very well see the prices of heroin go up simply because it’s not as prevalent.”

While this sting was one step toward cracking down on the drug trade, Richardson said it's an ongoing battle.

“It’s really like peeling away a potato. You can’t do it one slice," he said. "There’s nothing that you can do that’s going to end it all at one time.”

