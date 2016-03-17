Teen shot and killed in car in Bennettsville; car's owner charged with murder

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a car in Bennettsville early Thursday morning, officials confirmed. The car is owned by the person who has been arrested for the teen’s murder.

Alexander Malachi died at a nearby hospital and the shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Spencer Street, said Sgt. John Hepburn with Bennettsville Police. The suspect is 22-year-old, Kenshia Spears who is telling police he shot Malachi on accident. He says he asked to see Malachi's fun and thought the safety on the gun was on. “He pointed it at him and shot him... When he shot him, he was trying to get him help and that’s basically what he was trying to do is just get him help," said Hepburn.

That’s when the suspect drove Malachi to the hospital. Cheraw police were involved as well and investigators there obtained the car to search for any evidence in this investigation. Hepburn says they don’t know where the gun is right now, and thinks it could possibly be related to another shooting last week. He said, “Somewhere in the process the gun went missing from there.”

The suspect's grandmother was inside the house when the shooting happened. She says she didn’t hear a gunshot and says she can’t believe this happened to two good kids. Hepburn says because Spears turned himself in, it will help the case.

“That really helped him a whole lot and he was really hurt that he did that… and everything so he said he is just really sorry that it happened." He continued saying, "These guns out there are just very unsafe right now. Guns are out there and people, I don’t know how they get them but its really a problem now with these guns involving shootings."

Hepburn says Spears is in custody at the Marlboro County Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing. Autopsy results should be released tomorrow.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.