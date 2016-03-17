Police standoff at home near Forestbrook Rd. ends

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A police standoff has ended at a home near Forestbrook Road, police confirmed. There is no danger to the public.

Police, negotiators and a SWAT team were at a home on Ed Smith Avenue Thursday morning and afternoon, where a man was threatening to harm himself, said Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD.

Negotiators with Horry County Police were trying to resolve the situation at the home, and the SWAT team was there as a precaution, according to Lt. Denis.

The man involved in the standoff was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police took measures to ensure no bystanders were hurt, including blocking off Ed Smith Rd., and asking residents in the neighboring house to evacuate the home, according to Lt. Denis. The Coast Guard blocked off the waterway behind home.

Lt. Denis said police saw a man who is sitting on a deck on the back of the home. They made numerous attempts to speak with the man, but he had not communicated back.

