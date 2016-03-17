Rotten vegetables found in box labeled 'human remains' found on roadside

The coroner said investigation could take a couple hours. (Source: Jon Dick)

The box was found on the side of the road Thursday morning. (Source: Jon Dick)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A deteriorating tomato, onion, and an unidentified liquid were found in a box labeled “human remains” found on the side of Palmetto Pointe Blvd. Thursday morning, the county coroner’s office confirmed.

The cardboard box, which appeared to be a genuine medical waste disposal container, according to Coroner Robert Edge, was found with what appeared to be blood on the outside. He said he is unsure what the liquid found in the box is, but it is not human blood.

It is unclear how the box ended up on Palmetto Pointe Blvd.

