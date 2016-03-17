Assault leads to the search for man accused in crime

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A recent alleged attack on an Horry County woman leaves deputies searching for a man still on the loose. In this week's Horry County suspect search, deputies are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Tanner.

According to the Horry County Police report, On March 12, 2016 officials say the victim reported to police that Tanner attack her, punching and slapping her in the face.

The victim was left with cuts and swelling, and Tanner allegedly took off in her vehicle before police could arrive. His last known address is on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



