Man charged with attempted murder following Loris shooting

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - According to Loris Police Chief Sheppard, one person was arrested and charged after a shooting last week on Main Street.

Reports say one victim was transported to Loris Hospital and another victim was taken to the Grand Strand Trauma Center.

Darrick Craig Jones was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and robbery.

Sheppard said the motive of the shooting is determined to be robbery and authorities are still looking into this case.

