National survey shows needed health improvements in SC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A nationwide study was released Wednesday comparing health differences on a broad range of measures among almost every county throughout the country, according to countyhealthrankings.org.

The county health study reviewed and compared statistics reported by South Carolina to provide you with a better sense of your county's health trends.

What it found was dramatic differences between rural and urban counties.

The study reports almost 1 in 5 rural counties nationwide saw a rise in premature death rates in the last decade. Urban counties improved their rates.

Horry County is better than the South Carolina standard. However, Florence County has noticeably almost 2,000 more premature deaths than the state average of 8,200 per 100,000 people.

This wasn't the only health factor in Florence reported as poor. The county also records high obesity, smoking, sexually transmitted diseases and low birth rate numbers, which could be contributing to the high premature death rates. Premature death is before the age of 75.

In this study, Horry County was noticed for it's income equality and high percentages of clinical care, like mammograms. Florence County's strengths were college rates and low excessive drinking. Robeson and Marlboro Counties were ranked in the last two of their respective states, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The 2016 County Health Rankings study was a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI).

For more information and details, click here for the interactive map that provides you with information you'll want to know about your county's health habits. You can also explore information from other states and various sources of the statistics.

