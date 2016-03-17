FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little bit of green in the forecast

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A weak cold front push through unnoticed last night. This brought slightly cooler temperatures to the area and a few clouds as well. Highs today will be in the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Overnight tonight as cloud cover re-thickens up, lows will fall into the low to mid 50s with a few places dipping into the upper 40s.

Friday we continue to see cooler temperatures move in. Highs will be in the upper 60s on the coast and mid 70s inland. Cloud cover increases as the day goes on.

By Saturday, mainly cloudy skies filter in with the threat for rain moving in by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. The threat for showers continue overnight into Sunday when rain chances stay elevated. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s inland and low 40s on the coast.



We begin our warming trend as we start next week with full sunshine returning to the area.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

