NMB Public Safety Department collects 1,000 pairs of socks for local youth

A campaign called "Sock It To Winter" collected 1,000 pairs of socks. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department has collected over 1,000 pairs of new socks for homeless youth during its “Sock It To Winter” campaign.

According to information on the city of North Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the campaign ran through the month of February.

Through the help of Wyndham Vacation Resorts Towers on the Grove, Upward Bound/Horry Georgetown Technical College and the community at large, the department was able to collect the socks, which will benefit homeless youth in the North Myrtle Beach area.

The department partnered with Sea Haven, Inc., to help distribute the new socks.

