Florence County deputies respond to report of shots fired, take suspect into custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was taken into custody after deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired on Wednesday.

According to a post on Sheriff Kenney Boone’s Facebook page, FCSO deputies went to Willow Trace Drive after the report of gunshots came in.

There, the deputies found that the back window of an apartment had been shot, according to Boone.

Law enforcement later found a suspect who matched the description of the initial caller and reportedly found a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

Direz Deon Washington, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday night, according to officials. He is alleged to have fired two shots into the apartment. He has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, according to Major Mike Nunn.. As of Thursday afternoon, he is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators said no one was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to Boone.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.