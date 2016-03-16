North Carolina man sentenced for role in 2013 Myrtle Beach burglary

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction on a first-degree burglary charge stemming from an incident during the 2013 Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Dominique J. Garrison, of Wilmington, N.C., was involved in the burglary, which occurred at 3 a.m. on May 27, 2013 at the Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach.

The two victims were in their motel room when they were robbed at gunpoint, the release stated. Their laptops, passports, cellphones and cash were stolen by three men, who discussed killing them since they had seen the burglars’ faces.

Two of the men previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges. One of them testified against Garrison during the trial, which began Monday at the Horry County Justice Center, the release stated.

Law enforcement received a description of Garrison’s vehicle and stopped it a short time later to find Garrison in the rear seat with his co-defendants, John Johnson and Derrick Bowser, according to the release. Various stolen items were found inside the vehicle and they were linked to the robbery, as well as a separate incident that had occurred at another nearby motel that weekend.

