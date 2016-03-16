Huey Lewis and The News coming to Horry County Fair

Huey Lewis and The News will be in concert at the Horry County Fair. (Source: John Davisson/Invision/AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Huey Lewis and The News, whose hits include “The Power of Love” and “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” will be performing at the Horry County Fair.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m., at the Myrtle Beach Speedway. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., according to information on the Myrtle Beach Speedway’s Facebook page.

General admission tickets are $30, while VIP Gold Circle tickets are $50. Prices do not include taxes, fees and fair admission.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

After being delayed a year due to issues with a special event permit, the Horry County Fair will run from April 15 to 24 and will feature rides, concerts, a “Battle of the Bands,” special deals and more, according to the Myrtle Beach Speedway website.

The most recent fair held in Horry County was held in Loris in 2009, but an official “Horry County Fair” has not been registered since 1997.

In March of 2015, organizers were forced to delay the fair until April 2016 in order to comply with the county’s ordinance for a special event permit.

Related Story:

Horry County Fair coming to Myrtle Beach Speedway in April

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.