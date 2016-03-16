RIDE III Commission hears from Carolina Forest residents about proposed road changes

The RIDE III Commission will hear from Carolina Forest residents about proposed road changes. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County RIDE III Sales Tax Commission has a list of roads it believes need the most work over the next few years.

Before that list is finalized, the public has the chance to have its voice heard.

A public input forum hosted by the Carolina Forest Civic Association and presented by the Horry County Sales Tax Commission was held Wednesday night at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center off Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The commission wanted to hear suggestions from residents living in areas that will be affected most by the proposed road changes.

For Carolina Forest residents, those changes include the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard down to River Oaks Drive, a multi-use path, four lanes for traffic and turning lanes and traffic signals at some intersections.

"One little accident, one problem having a car that breaks down, the whole roadway is shut down in both directions," said Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. "That means first responders can't get in here and address needs; that means people can't go home; they can't get to their places of work; they can't get to their schools; they can't get to their churches. So, this project should have been addressed years ago."

Eddie Dyer, the chairman of the Ride III Sales Tax Commission, agreed.

"Carolina Forest Boulevard needed to be four lanes probably five or 10 years ago," Dyer said.

However, some believe the proposed changes in the Ride III plan are just not enough to alleviate all of the issues people living in the area see every day.

"Besides the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard, we really want to see additional projects like the extension of Gardner Lacy and the Augusta Plantation Extension over the intercoastal," vanSickler said. "We have the infrastructure on the other side, and we know these are ways to reduce the traffic that we have in Carolina Forest."

Many want to see the Carolina Forest changes made priority No. 1 in the proposed plans, especially because of safety..

"It's a huge hurdle to overcome, but a very dangerous one if it's not addressed," Teresa Wallice, a Carolina Forest resident, said.

For a full list of the proposed projects, click here.

More meetings are set to be held over the next few weeks. A full list is available below:

Thursday, March 17 5 to 7 p.m.

James R. Frazier Community Center

1370 Bucksport Road, Conway

Tuesday, March 22 5 to 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Train Depot

851 Broadway St, Myrtle Beach

Thursday, March 24 5 to 7 p.m.

Conway City Hall

229 Main St., Conway

Tuesday, March 29 5 to 7 p.m.

Surfside Beach Town Hall

115 Highway 17 North, Surfside Beach

Thursday, March 31 5 to 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach City Hall

1018 2nd Ave S, North Myrtle Beach

Monday, April 4 5 to 7 p.m.

Academy for Technology & Academics

5639 Highway 701 North, Conway

