Police seek 2 men who robbed Florence store with shotgun

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two men robbed a Florence convenience store Wednesday morning, armed with a shotgun, according to Florence Police.

The two men entered the Kangaroo at Cashua and Second Loop, one armed with a shotgun, according to Major Carlos Raines. They jumped over the counter and demanded money.

One man was wearing a hoodie and a mask, while the other was just wearing a toboggan hat. Florence Police released video of the incident in hopes of identifying one or both of the suspects.

