Darlington City Police searching for auto theft suspect

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington City Police Department is searching for the man wanted in connection to a vehicle theft.

Reports say police were dispatched to Cruizers on Main Street, on March 13 in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers met with the victim who said he parked his burgandy 2005 Buick Lacross at the store and went inside the location for two minutes. When the victim walked back outside his vehicle was gone.

The victim admitted to police he did leave the vehicle unsecured with his keys in the vehicle and ignition on.

According to police, Kenneth Bryan Turner has a warrant issued for grand larceny.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Darlington City Police Department at 843-398-4026.

