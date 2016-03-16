FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record warmth possible today

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clear skies and very warm temperatures are ahead of us. record highs will most likely be broken again this afternoon. Pollen levels will once again be very high today and continue through the end of the week.

We stay dry through the end of the week but we are going to watch clouds thicken up as we system the pattern begin to change. A cold front that will be lacking moisture will push through Thursday causing temperatures to drop by nearly ten degrees each day. By Friday we will see highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows drop into the low 50s and upper 40s.

This weekend is looking unsettled with mostly cloudy conditions and showers moving through both days. This will bring relief for the pollen but also bring in much cooler air. Highs both days will be in the low 60s and overnight lows will begin to dip into the 30s for inland areas. By next week, we clear out and begin to warm up again.

