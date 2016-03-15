Can-Am Days returns to Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Driving around town, there is no way one can miss all the Canadian license plates.

The neighbors from the north are here along the Grand Strand to escape the cold as part of the 55th Annual Canadian-American Days Festival.

In Conway, residents are welcoming Canadian visitors for a second year with new attractions that kick off Wednesday.

Tune into WMBF News at 5 and 6 a.m., as Katrina Helmer discusses all that can be expected from this year’s Can-Am Days.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.