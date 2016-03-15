CCU grabs first postseason win

Courtesy: CCU Athletics

CONWAY – Two 3-pointers by Jaylen Shaw and another by Elijah Wilson in the middle stages of the second half sparked Coastal Carolina to a 65-57 win over Mercer in the first round of the 2016 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

Coastal will host the second round of the CIT against a to-be-determined on Sat., March 19, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the game are $15 for reserved Teal seats, $12 for reserved Bronze section seats, $10 for general admission and $8 for youth (18 and under). All CCU students will be admitted free of charge, compliments of Coastal Carolina University.

The win, which was the first for the Chanticleer program in a postseason tournament, improved Coastal to 19-11 on the season, while Mercer’s season ends at 19-15.

Wilson led all scorers with 18 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Shaw finished with 16 points on six makes, including three triples. Badou Diagne, who returned to the court after missing the previous three games with injury, nearly double-doubled with nine points and eight rebounds.

Demetre Rivers paced the Mercer offense with 16 points. Joining Rivers in double-figures was Lawrence Brown and Stephon Jelks with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Coastal closed the game shooting 35.5 percent from the floor (22-62) and 77.8 percent from the line (14-18). Mercer made 36.1 percent of its attempts (22-61) and all nine of its free throws. Coastal became just the third team to outrebound the Bears this season, controlling the boards 43-39.