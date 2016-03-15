Coroner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead following a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening in Darlington County.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the one-vehicle accident happened at 9:40 p.m. on Old Camden Road. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and ran off the road. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as Ronnie Leget Hill, 58, from Bishopville.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroners Office.

