Neighbor says police visited sex assault suspect's home often

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police records and 911 recordings show Horry County police responded to the home of Peter Spirakis, one of the four people arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old children, nine times in 2015.

Nearly all of those visits were between August and October.

In a four-minute 911 call last September, Spirakis asked officers to come take his friend at his Arcadian Shores home.

“I have a problem with Ms. Lindsey Honeycutt,” Spirakis told the dispatcher. “She’s flipped out again.”

In the phone call, Spirakis stated Lindsey Honeycutt was running around with a knife, trying to break into his van.

He said she was up all night, trying to kill herself.

“I’ve got to get her some help, we’ve got to commit her and find a facility to put her in,” Spirakis stated.

“She was running up and down the street, crying and screaming,” said Scott Miles, the neighbor across the street. “Then, she laid in our front yard for a while.”

Miles, the husband of WMBF’s General Manager, remembered the call well, along with the eight other responses by police to Spirakis’ home.

Of those eight calls, police stopped by the home for well-being checks, stolen prescription medication, and 911 hang-ups, among other reasons.

Miles was also there as police raided the home after arresting Spirakis for sexually assaulting two 4-year-old children.

That day, officers arrested Lindsey Honeycutt and Ambrose Heavener as well. Both suspects are listed in several of the 911 calls WMBF News obtained from last summer.

Miles says the constant visits from police kept neighbors on edge.

“We have two young kids, so we’ve been extra cautious the whole time we’ve been here,” Miles said. “You just don’t almost have a normal life because you’re constantly worried about what’s across the street.”

Neighbors have less to worry about now, as the fate of the three suspects lies in the hands of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he’s currently working to see if these other calls tie into their current investigation.

Those three suspects remain behind bars as they are still waiting to go before a judge for their bond hearings.

Anthony Strickland, the fourth suspect, was granted an $80,000 surety bond Tuesday, with electronic monitoring.

