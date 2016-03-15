TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light outage affecting motorists in Myrtl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light outage affecting motorists in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Motorists should use caution as the traffic light at the intersection of the U.S. 17 Bypass and Mr. Joe White Avenue is out.

Police are currently at the scene directing traffic.

