Florence police looking for individuals wanted for vandalism

Stills from surveillance footage show two individuals vandalizing a home in the West Florence area. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department are looking for two individuals wanted for property vandalism in the west Florence area.

According to a time stamp on the surveillance video, the incident happened on March 10 at 12:36 a.m.

Maj. Carlos Raines, with the FPD, said the two allegedly wrote an expletive and drew the male reproductive organ on a home.

Anyone with information should call the FPD at (843) 676-8831.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.